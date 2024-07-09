The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named World Cup-winning opening batter Gautam Gambhir as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team. It was a much anticipated news as Gambhir was the front runner to replace ex-India head coach Rahul Dravid in the post. Dravid's tenure had come to an end after India's T20 World Cup triumph last month. Gambhir was the not the only candidate for the role of India head coach as the BCCI also interviewed ex-India batter WV Raman. The board eventually selected Gambhir for the post.

Minutes after Gambhir was announced as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, WV Raman took to social media to "congratulate" him.

"Congrats @GautamGambhir and all the very best to you," wrote Raman.

Meanwhile, the BCCI in a release wrote: "The Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Mr Ashok Malhotra, Mr Jatin Paranjpe and Ms Sulakshana Naik on Tuesday unanimously recommended Mr Gautam Gambhir as the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Men). The former India batter will take charge from the upcoming away series against Sri Lanka where Team India are set to play 3 ODIs & 3 T20Is starting July 27, 2024.

"The BCCI had invited applications for the said position on May 13th to appoint Mr Rahul Dravid's successor, whose term got over after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024.

"The BCCI welcomes Gautam Gambhir in his role with Team India. The former Indian opener brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the game. Known for his exceptional batting prowess and strategic acumen, Gambhir has been a pivotal figure in Indian cricket.

"His remarkable contributions to the Indian team that include crucial performances in the 2007 ICC World T20 and the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, have cemented his legacy as one of the sport's greats. Gambhir also led his IPL franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two title victories in 2012 and 2014. In his role as mentor with KKR in 2024, Gambhir helped the team secure its third IPL title.

"In his new role as Head Coach of Team India, Gambhir will be responsible for overseeing the development and performance of the Indian cricket team. His focus will be on developing a culture of excellence, discipline, and teamwork, while also nurturing young talent and preparing the team for future challenges on the global stage."