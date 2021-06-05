Former Team India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes winning the World Test Championship (WTC) title would be 'big' for Virat Kohli, who has been eluded of ICC trophy till now. Speaking on Star Sports show Game Plan, Parthiv Patel gave his views on on what the World Test Championship title would mean for Virat Kohli. "This is the ultimate format of cricket and everyone wants to become a Test player and now there's a World Cup of Test Championship. Now there is a chance for Virat Kohli, who has been eluded from the ICC trophy. He has led India in a couple of ICC tournaments, but this is big, winning the Test championship would be a big feather in his cap," Parthiv said.

India will play New Zealand from June 18 at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton to decide the first champion side of the longest format.

The playing conditions confirm that a draw or a tie will see both teams crowned as joint winners as well as the allocation of a Reserve Day to make up for any lost time during the regular days of the Final, scheduled to be played from June 18 to 22. June 23 has been set aside as the Reserve Day.

The match will be played using Grade 1 Dukes cricket balls.

Earlier this week while answering an ANI query during a virtual press conference, Kohli has said that WTC holds a lot of value.

"I agree. I think this (WTC) holds a lot of value, especially this being the first of its kind. It is the toughest format as Ravi Bhai mentioned," Parthiv added.

Promoted

"We take a lot of pride in playing Test cricket and the way we have progressed as a side is an example of what Test cricket means to us," he said.

"So for all of us as a unit, this is like an accumulation of all the hard work of the last five-six years where we started to come up the ranks as a side and we are just happy to take the opportunity to play the finals," he concluded.