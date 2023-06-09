Shardul Thakur equalled Australia legends Don Bradman and Alan Border with his third half-century at the Oval during Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia on Friday. The all-rounder scored 51 off 109 deliveries and in the process, he became the third visiting batter ever to score three Test half-centuries at the venue. Only Bradman and Border have achieved the feat before Thakur and the feat has already inspired a number of memes on social media. Shardul is something called the "Lord" by fans and the tweets kept coming in after his half-century.

Most consecutive fifty plus scores as a visiting batter at the Oval:



Shardul Thakur - 3.



Don Bradman - 3.



- Lord Shardul...!! pic.twitter.com/489SFSvw59 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 9, 2023

The only Asian player to score three consecutive fifty plus scores at the oval.



The name is Lord Shardul Thakur. pic.twitter.com/63UgIkHoSB — ` (@kurkureter) June 9, 2023

This is also the third consecutive fifty from the star all-rounder. The Indian team was in a spot of bother after the collapse of the Indian top order. However, Shardul's 109-run stand with Rahane saved the day and avoid follow-on.

India were all out for 296 in their first innings, giving Australia a massive lead of 173 runs on the third day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

For India, comeback man Ajinkya Rahane compiled a neat 89 off 129 balls while Shardul Thakur played a valuable innings of 51 from 109 balls, after Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with a breezy 51-ball 48 on the second day.

Resuming the third day on overnight 151 for five and 318 runs behind Australia's first innings total of 469 all out, India lost KS Bharat early but Rahane and Thakur added 109 runs for the seventh wicket to help their team avoid follow-on at The Oval.

However, India lost the remaining wickets quickly after the lunch break.

Skipper Pat Cummins picked up three wickets for Austalia.

