Team India will be up against Australia in the much-awaited World Test Championship at The Oval from Wednesday. India have been the most consistent side over the past two WTC cycles and also reached knockout phases of major white-ball tournaments over the last 10 years but an ICC trophy has eluded them. The last major ICC trophy India won was way back in 2013 when it bagged the Champions Trophy in England. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams have their own top performers, which will make this one a thrilling battle.

Three players battle to watch out:

Virat Kohli-Pat Cummins:The first and most engaging battle will be between India star batter Virat Kohli and Australia skipper and pacer Pat Cummins. "Cummins in any condition is handful for any batter and again he is going to relish like all the bowlers, the conditions and that's a really good matchup from the Australia's perspective. Pat Cummins vs Virat Kohli because he can get the ball go away from Kohli and challenge the outside edge and he's also got that really good off-cutter which he has used effectively, particularly in England," said Tom Moody on Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma vs Mitchell Starc:India skipper Rohit Sharma will look for redemption after a mediocre run in IPL 2023 and will have a intense battle against Australia star pacer Mitchell Starc. "We know the class and what a world class batter Rohit Sharma is but I think the timing of this particular match in England in June, where the ball tend to get some assistance with overhead conditions and the pitch is bit more livelier than the end of the summer, where the bowlers will be having an edge over the batters, so I think in this case Starc will win the battle," said Tom Moody.

Steve Smith vs Mohammed Shami:Australia star batter Steve Smith is undoubtedly one of the most lethal batters of the longest format. He will be poised for a key battle against senior India pacer Mohammed Shami. "Shami is going to enjoy bowling in England, especially in the early part of June, where he gets good swing. Shami will relish the opportunity to knock Smith early but Smith coming in at four, the Australians will hope that Shami will have a few overs under his belt by that time," said Tom Moody.