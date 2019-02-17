Wriddhiman Saha might have lost his place to young wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant in Test cricket, however, he has set his sights on domestic cricket to make the best use of the opportunity. The 34-year-old, who last played for India in a Test against South Africa in January 2018, is set to return to competitive cricket as Bengal included him in their 15-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. "It's like the start of the season for me," he said of his comeback. Wriddhiman Saha had suffered a shoulder injury in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year during a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.