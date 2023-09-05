The Indian cricket team was in deep trouble after losing four wickets within the first 15 overs against Pakistan but Ishan Kishan stitched together a brilliant partnership with Hardik Pandya to steady the innings during the Asia Cup 2023 match. A lot of speculation shrouded Kishan's spot in the team but his 81-ball-82 was a statement of intent from the left-hander who will be competing with KL Rahul for a position in the side. Legendary India skipper Sunil Gavaskar was impressed with Kishan's innings and he went on to say that no one can point a finger at him after the knock against Pakistan.

"Got to give credit to the young man for coming in a crisis situation and scoring 82 runs and having that partnership. I think if he was discomforted by some injury, it is only natural for him to think that because he cannot run fast between the wickets, he should be looking for the boundary. So that's totally understandable at all. So I wouldn't point a finger at him at all. I would just pat him on the back and say well done to the young man," Gavaskar said on India Today.

Gavaskar was also all praise for Hardik Pandya who provided brilliant support to Kishan and finished as India's top scorer with a 90-ball-87. The legendary India opener said that Pandya rose to the occasion during a crisis situation and was able to 'shepherd' Kishan through the partnership.

"I think again no praise can be too high for the way he shepherded Ishan Kishan through that partnership. And of course, scoring runs himself hitting the boundaries, picking the ones and twos. And he showed that, you know, in a crisis situation to rise to the occasion, that was terrific innings," Gavaskar added.