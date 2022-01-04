The touring Bangladesh team has so far done a brilliant job to put New Zealand on the backfoot in their own backyard -- a feat very few teams have managed to do. Bangladesh were not expected to put up a fight in New Zealand, especially after their recent travails at home to Pakistan. But the Bangla Tigers have done just that and are currently in the driver's seat with hosts New Zealand already five down. While no one can dispute Bangladesh's fine showing in the ongoing 1st Test, some of their DRS calls have been utterly woeful.

In one such instance, in the 37th over of New Zealand's innings, Taskin Ahmed and other Bangladesh players appealed for a LBW against Ross Taylor. The umpire gave the batter not out, and with just seconds left in the timer, inexplicably, Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque signalled for the DRS.

Replays then showed that the ball came off the middle of the bat, and the on-air commentators were heard laughing. What was more bizarre was the fact with that DRS call, Bangladesh used up all the reviews they had.

Bangladesh are doing so well this Test, but there should be some sort of penalty runs for thispic.twitter.com/cc1gBUau4c — Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) January 4, 2022

The video of the review quickly went viral on Twitter, leaving social media completely mystified.

Bangladesh have now used up all their DRS reviews#SparkSport #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/FM0FxYz1u0 — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) January 4, 2022

Bangladesh just reviewed this. It was their third and final review. They still need eight wickets to bowl NZ out. But they do lead the Blackcaps.



PS: absolutely love the commentators reaction.#NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/Km79DZFA83 — Jack Molloy (@jackomolloyo) January 4, 2022

The Bangladesh cricket team and their DRS reviews #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/UypoHFXenw — Chillo (@ChilloSCT) January 4, 2022

Great review from Bangladesh! Ball hit the middle of the bat.... @GuyHeveldt @TheACCnz pic.twitter.com/mF8vOzYyQ2 — Anand Reddy (@AnandSReddy) January 4, 2022

That has to be the worst ever review in Test Cricket by Bangladesh.#NZvBAN — jenno. (@zac_jennings91) January 4, 2022

Bangladesh just called for the worst review in history #NZvBAN — Darren Murphy (@MrDMurphy) January 4, 2022

That takes the cake. What a disgraceful use of all reviews from Bangladesh. Highly embarrassing. #NZvBAN — Shabadoo (@j_tham) January 4, 2022

That Bangladesh review is one for the history books #NZLvBAN — Callum Burnett (@cjlburnett) January 4, 2022

That's close to the worst review ever by Bangladesh.#NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/fLkRmCm443 — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) January 4, 2022

They can't review for toffee but Bangladesh are gonna claim a famous test win on the road here. They've been superb. #NZvBAN #cricket — Ed Jackson (@edjacko) January 4, 2022

Apart from the dodgy DRS calls, Bangladesh were just superlative with the ball. Ebadot Hossain tormented the New Zealand batters, taking four wickets while Taskin chipped in with one.

Promoted

At stumps on Day 4, New Zealand were 147 for five, leading by just 17 runs.

Earlier, after bowling out New Zealand for 328 in the first innings, the visitors put in a fine batting display to post 458 in their first innings, taking a crucial 130-run lead.