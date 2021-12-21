Australia on Monday defeated England by a massive margin of 275 runs in the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval. With this win, Australia moved up in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) points table. The 'Baggy Greens' have maintained a 100 per cent record in the current WTC cycle. Australia also lead the five-match series 2-0 ahead of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Australia are joint-top in the points table (24), alongside Sri Lanka, with two wins each so far.

Like Australia, Sri Lanka are also unbeaten in the current WTC cycle, having outclassed the West Indies in the two-match Test series earlier this month.

Pakistan and India are third and fourth in the table with 34 and 42 points, respectively. Pakistan (78), however, are placed higher than India (58.3) due to a better win percentage.

Pakistan had defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in a recent away Test series, while India edged New Zealand 1-0 in a two-match series earlier this month.

West Indies, meanwhile, complete the top five despite their series defeat in Sri Lanka.

Defending champions New Zealand occupy the sixth spot, following their defeat to India, with four points.

England, on other hand, have fallen to seventh. Apart from losing the first two Tests, the Joe Root-led side also lost 10 WTC points for maintaining a slow over-rate in the Brisbane Test.

This is how the ICC World Test Championship standings look after Australia's big win in Adelaide #Ashes #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/ThpsyE23bg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 21, 2021

Bangladesh, who are winless so far, are eighth in table while South Africa are yet to play a game in the ongoing cycle.

The Proteas will kick off their WTC campaign with the first Test of the three-match series against India, starting in Centurion on December 26.