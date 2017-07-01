Women's World Cup, India Vs Pakistan: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

The Indian women's team will look to register their third win of the tournament

The Indian women's team will look to register their third win of the tournament ©

Upbeat after back-to-back victories over England and West Indies, India would aim to continue their winning run when they clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in their third game of the ICC Women's World Cup on Sunday. India, enjoying rich vein of form, would definitely start as overwhelming favourites against Pakistan, who've looked below-par in the tournament so far. As far as their recent form is concerned, India comprehensively won their last four ODI series, first whitewashing Sri Lanka and the West Indies at home and then beating South Africa in the finals of the World Cup qualifier and as well as the quadrangular series.

When will the India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup match will be played on July 2.

Where will the India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup match be played?

The India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup match will be played at the County Ground, Derby.

How do I watch India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup match live?

The India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1+ and Star Sports HD.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup match will start at 3 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup match online?

The match can be streamed online at Hotstar.