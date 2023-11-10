Brisbane Heat Women will face Adelaide Strikers Women in Match 35 of Women's Big Bash League, 2023 on November 11 at Harrup Park in Mackay, Australia. The match will start at 01:40 PM IST. Adelaide Strikers Women have had a stellar tournament so far. They come into this game after winning four games on the trot and will look to continue their form. A win in this match will take them to 14 points. Brisbane Heat Women, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold this season. They have scored 10 points in the eight games they have played. They started the tournament on the front foot but have lost their way in the last few games.

The last time these two sides faced each other, Adelaide Strikers Women beat Brisbane Heat quite convincingly and they head into this game as favourites.

BH-W vs AS-W pitch report

This is the first match of the Women's Big Bash League being played at Harrup Park, Mackey. The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the venue is 155.

Batting first is recommended at this stadium, with the team batting first winning 80 percent of its contests.

BH-W vs AS-W weather report

The temperature at Harrup Park in Mackay is predicted to be around 24.82 degrees Celsius, accompanied by 69 percent humidity.

BH-W vs AS-W Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Grace Harris: Brisbane Heat Women batter Grace Harris has racked up 269 runs in eight matches of Women's Big Bash League 2023 at an average of 38.43 and a strike rate of 184.25. She has smashed a ton and has a top score of 136 not out.

Katie Mack: Adelaide Strikers Women's Katie Mack has amassed 316 runs in eight matches and is the team's number-one run-getter this season. She has a strike rate of 129.51 and averages 39.50. She also has three half-centuries to her name in the Women's Big Bash League 2023.

Courtney Sippel: The Brisbane Heat Women bowler has taken 10 wickets in eight matches. Courtney Sippel's best figures for this season are 4/27 and her average is 23.00.

Amanda-Jade Wellington: The bowler from Adelaide Strikers Women has racked up 13 wickets in eight matches so far at an average of 11.30. Amanda-Jade Wellington's 3/4 is her finest bowling show of Women's Big Bash League 2023.

BH-W vs AS-W squads

Brisbane Heat Women: Ellie Johnston, Georgia Voll, Laura Harris, Mignon du Preez, Mikayla Hinkley, Amelia Kerr, Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Bess Heath (wk), Georgia Redmayne (wk), Bonnie Berry, Courtney Sippel, Grace Parsons, Jess Jonassen (c), Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Sarah Glenn

Adelaide Strikers Women: Annie O'Neil, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Adams, Jemma Barsby, Madeline Penna, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Amanda-Jade Wellington, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Darcie Brown, Ella Wilson, Megan Schutt

BH-W vs AS-W Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Bridget Patterson

Batters: Grace Harris, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Amelia Kerr, Charli Knott

Bowlers: Amanda-Jade Wellington, Courtney Sippel, Megan Schutt

Captain: Grace Harris

Vice-captain: Amanda-Jade Wellington

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women head-to-head record in WBBL

Brisbane Heat Women and Adelaide Strikers Women have faced each other on 20 occasions in T20s. While Brisbane Heat Women have won 10 matches, their rivals have emerged victorious on nine instances. Meanwhile, one match ended in a tie.

The last five T20 contests have seen Brisbane Heat Women win once and Adelaide Strikers Women on four occasions. The highest score in these five encounters is 156 by Adelaide Strikers Women while the lowest has been 89 by Brisbane Heat Women.

The team batting first has won four times and lost four times in nine matches, while the chasing side has come out on top on six occasions and lost five times in 11 matches.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women prediction

Adelaide Strikers Women have won four of the last five matches against Brisbane Heat Women and will go into this clash as the favourites.