After the 2022 T20 world Cup, where the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team lost in the semi-finals to England, there have been wide-spread calls for bringing in changes in the team's strategy. This was Rohit's first ICC tournament as a skipper. He took over the reins of the team after Virat Kohli stepped down from the top job. The duo is two of the finest Indian batters of the current generation and there have often been comparison between the two. Some in social media have also speculated on the duo's equation with each other. In a recent interview, when former India coach Ravi Shastri was asked about the 'Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma' topic, he was clearly irritated.

"Woh sab bhaar mein gaya (To hell with that topic). That is just a timepass for you guys, I don't have time for those things. They have good understanding. Everything is going on first-class. And you are cooking khichdi here. I don't have time for this. These are small things," Ravi Shastri said on the YouTube channel of journalist Vimal Kumar.

Recently, Shastri lauded the performance of youngsters during India's tour of New Zealand.

Opening up on the young Indian players in the current squad, he said, during Prime Video's post-match coverage: "Washington Sundar, I thought was very good. And even Umran Malik, I like the way he bowled. There's potential there. If he can persevere, it will be very good.

"All around, there was very positive Shubman Gill at the start of the innings. These conditions are tough, you don't get these conditions often, and you don't travel to New Zealand that often.

"So I think for young cricketers to come here and get this kind of exposure is excellent. The weather and the ground dimensions need to be taken into account."

