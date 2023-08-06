Pakistan star pacer Shaheen Afridi entered The Hundred competition with a bang as he took two wickets on his first two deliveries for the Welsh Fire against Manchester Originals on Wednesday. Due to rain, the match got reduced to 40 balls-per side and the Fire posted a total of 94/3 after being asked to bat first. However, the Originals fell short by 9 runs as they were restricted to 85/4. Shaheen played a huge role in the Fire's victory as he dismissed Phil Salt and Laurie Evans in the first over.

After the match ended, Shaheen interacted with veteran India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik and former England pacer Stuart Broad, who are a part of the broadcasting team. During the interaction, Karthik stood in the middle of both the players, who are apparently much taller than him.

Taking to Twitter, Karthik reposted the video of the interaction with a hilarious dig on his height. "I feel you @BenDuckett1," tweeted Karthik.

This tweet was a reference to the viral picture of England batter Ben Duckett from the recently concluded Ashes series against Australia, where he was seen standing in between Broad and batter Zak Crawley. While Duckett's height is 5ft 7, both, Broad and Crawley are 6ft 5.

Earlier, Broad lavished praise on Afridi and called him one of his "favourite" bowlers in the world.

"Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of my favorite bowlers to watch in the world. He's got such a presence about him when he runs in, and I love to see bowlers run in with energy and vibrancy to their run up," Cricket Pakistan quoted Broad as saying.

Advertisement

"He's got such a natural skill - the way that ball swings back into the right-handers is such a pleasure to watch. And he represented the Notts Outlaws this summer, which is close to my heart. He's one of the bowlers I admire hugely, and I want to see him do well," he added.