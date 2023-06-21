In arguably a never-seen-before incident, the T20 Blast witnessed bizarre scenes as a bowler completed a catch on his own bowling, but with some help from the non-striker batter. Leicstershire's Colin Ackermann

was caught by Steven Mullaney but not before Wiaan Mulder helped him while standing at the non-striker's end. While it was pure ecstasy for Mullaney, both Mulder and Ackermann were left in agony, ruing the manner in which the dismissal took place.

It was the first ball of the 13th over by Mullaney on which Ackermann tried to play a shot straight down the wicket. He ended up hitting the ball in the air, straight to Mullaney who failed to grab the ball at first. But, moments later, he successfully managed to catch the ball, thanks to Mulder. The ball bounced out of Mullaney's hands and hit Mulder before landing safely in the hands of the bowler again. Thanks to the unexpected assistance, Mullaney had a wicket to his name.

Ackermann, seeing how the dismissal unfolded, had a wry smile on his face, understanding that Mulder couldn't do much about it. Mulder himself didn't know what to say as Ackermann headed back to the pavilion. Here's the video:

Cricket is a team sport where one player often turns to help his or her teammate. But, what happened in the T20 Blast isn't something that is commonly seen. To see the player of one team unintentionally playing a crucial role in helping the opponent team's bowler take a wicket is quite possibly unprecedented.