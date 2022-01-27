Harbhajan Singh was recently asked to name his favourite batter at the moment. The Indian spin great named his choice, calling his pick "probably the best batsman in world cricket". The former India spinner made the comments when he was asked during an interview to name his favourite batter and bowler. Harbhajan replied saying his favourite batter is Rohit Sharma and his favourite bowler is Jasprit Bumrah. "Favourite batsman: Rohit Sharma. Whether T20, one-day cricket, Test cricket, when Rohit is batting, he is unbelievable. He has got so much of time, he makes batting look very, very easy," Harbhajan told Sports Today.

"I think Rohit is probably the best batsman in world cricket, with all due respect to others like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. They are equally good as well but when Rohit plays, he is different level altogether. So Rohit is my favourite batsman," he added.

Harbhajan went on to term Bumrah as "a class apart". "Coming to bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah I think is a class apart. Whether we talk about T20s, one-dayers or Test cricket, Jasprit Bumrah is a top-class bowler. These are my two favourite players," he said.

Meanwhile, Rohit is back from an injury break and will lead the Indian team in the upcoming home series against West Indies.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday 18-member squads each for the upcoming three-match one-day international series and the three-match T20I series at home against West Indies.

Rohit, India's designated white-ball captain, will lead the team in ODIs for the first time as full-time captain as he missed the tour of South Africa due to a hamstring injury.

Rohit's return will be a big boost for the team which is smarting from its shocking 0-3 whitewash at the hands of the South Africans.