The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 started on Monday with a match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at the former's home ground in Multan. The Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalanadars edged past the rivals by just one run. Batting first, the Qalandars notched 175/6 in 20 overs courtesy a 42-ball 66 from Fakhar Zaman. In reply, the Sultans fell one run short despite a 50-ball 75 from Mohammad Rizwan. The match in Multan also say fans wishing Virat Kohli to some to Multan.



"Wish to see Virat Kohli in Multan," one fan held a placard in Multan. The image has been shared many times on social media.

Virat Kohli fans during the PSL match. pic.twitter.com/LscPdFc7RH — Virat Kohli FanTeam (@ViratFanTeam) February 14, 2023

The Indian cricket fraternity took to social media to hail Women in Blue's performances in their win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at Cape Town. India registered a thrilling seven-wicket victory against Pakistan in a humdinger of a match to start their Women's T20 World Cup with a win on Sunday at Newlands. Star Indian batter Virat Kohli also congratulated Women in Blue for their win in a "high-pressure game" and said that leaps being taken by women's side in every tournament is going to inspire a generation of women.

"What a win from our women's team against Pakistan in a high-pressure game and a tough run chase," tweeted Virat.

"The women's team is taking such giant leaps ahead with every tournament we play and it's going to inspire a whole generation of girls to take up the sport and take women's cricket higher and higher. More power to all of you. God bless," added Virat in another tweet.

