Flamboyant Indian batter Ishan Kishan has given his stocks a great push, having been selected in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against Australia. Having already represented India in both T20Is and ODIs, this is the first time the wicket-keeper batter has been picked in the Indian team for the longest format. Speaking of the moment, Ishan was interviewed by teammate Shubman Gill in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter. In the video, Ishan admitted that his father always branded Test cricket as the 'real deal'.

"I am very happy. Whenever I was doing well in white-ball cricket my father used to say that Test cricket is the real deal. He says that Test has the real challenges, it tests the skills of batters and it is a big thing to play Test cricket," Ishan said in the video.

"I am very happy to make it to the Test team, because people perceive it as the real game. I will try hard to do well," Kishan further added.

The southpaw revealed what his dad's reaction was when he informed him of his maiden Test call-up.

"I called home and told them the news. My dad was hyped up and told me to work hard like this," Kishan revealed.

Speaking about his experience of playing with the red ball, Ishan said that it's a different challenge to face swinging deliveries in a tense atmosphere where players are sledging each other. When asked by Gill if he would open his Test innings with a boundary too, having done so in T20Is and ODIs, Ishan gave quite a sensible answer.

"I love playing with the red ball. The ball swings a little, people sledge, you have time and there is less pressure and that is why I love playing," Kishan spoke about his time with the Ranji team.

"In my batting position at Tests (No. 6), it is important to understand the situation. If I go in the middle and play like I usually do (hitting big shots), that would let down the team," Kishan said.

"I have the experience now that rather than hitting sixes, you try to get the team in a good position by playing sensibly," he added.

About the difference between white and red ball cricket, Ishan knows what he cannot do.

"There's a big difference in white and red ball cricket. In white ball the ball does not swing that much, but with red ball you have to use your brains more and you cannot keep showing off your youngster enthusiasm," the young wicket-keeper batter further said.

