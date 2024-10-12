Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant sent the internet into frenzy following a cryptic post on social media regarding the upcoming IPL 2025 auction. Pant was the captain of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 and he is almost certain to be retained by the franchise. However, fans were left confused by his social media post where he asked whether he will be sold if he goes to the auction. "If go to the auction. will I be sold or not and for how much ??" Pant wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Fans were quick to react to the post with many of them predicting massive amounts that he can go for in case of the India star entering the auction pool. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals fans were left slightly concerned as they made it clear that Pant remains a favourite among the supporters.

If go to the auction. will I be sold or not and for how much ?? — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) October 11, 2024

Pant recently made his comeback to Test cricket during the two-match series against Bangladesh. It was his first international red-ball series after he suffered a life-threatening car accident in December 2022. The cricketer impressed with the bat as he slammed a century in the first Test encounter.

Meanwhile, Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne described wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as the most "amusing" player in the Indian team, ahead of the upcoming five-match Test series between the fierce rivals.

Pant, who is set to tour Australia for the third time, will look a play a vital role in India's Border-Gavaskar trophy defence, starting with the first Test in Perth from November 22.

Pant played a key role in sealing India's Test series win during the last tour in Australia in 2020-21, and Labuschagne dubbed him a 'funny' guy, but lauded him for playing the sport in the 'right spirit'.

"The one I always find the most amusing is Rishabh Pant. He's always funny, (has) a great laugh, and plays the game in the right spirit,” Labuschagne told Star Sports.

Smith and pacer Josh Hazlewood were asked about the most annoying player/s in the Indian dressing room, and both named all-rounder Jadeja.

“I get annoyed by Jadeja on the field just because he's a very good player. He always finds a way to get in the battle, whether it's scoring runs, taking wickets, or making a great catch. It can be a bit annoying at times, but he's a very good player,” said Smith.

(With PTI inputs)

