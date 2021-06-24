Yuzvendra Chahal, who is quarantining in Mumbai ahead of the Sri Lanka tour, took to Instagram to share a video in which the leg-spinner can be seen working out in a gym. "It's all about strength... physically as well as mentally," Chahal captioned the video. In the video, the leg-spinner can be seen working out using dumbbells and a stretch band. Soon after Chahal posted the video, former England fast-bowler Sajid Mahmood left a comment, saying that if Chahal keeps working like that in the gym, he will soon look like Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

"Will be looking like @beingsalmankhan soon bro," Mahmood said.

Chahal, who is yet to receive a call-up in Test cricket, was named in the 20-member squad for the upcoming limited-overs tour to Sri Lanka which was announced earlier this month by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Chahal has been in and out of the Indian side due to his inconsistent performances in the recent past. The leg-spinner was last seen in action during the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Representing Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Chahal played all seven games before the T20 tournament was postponed due to the rise in Covid cases in the country and within the IPL bio-secure bubble.

Promoted

The 30-year-old spinner could only manage to pick up four wickets in seven IPL games.

Chahal will be looking to impress in the upcoming white-ball series in Sri Lanka to seal his place in the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held later this year.