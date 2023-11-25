In the biggest player trade in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Hardik Pandya is likely to join Mumbai Indians (MI) from Gujarat Titans (GT). It is worth noting that Hardik made his IPL debut with MI back in 2015. He was released by the franchise ahead of the 2022 IPL auction and GT picked the player and named him the captain. Hardik-led GT won the title that year and reached the final the following season. While reacting to expected move of the player, former India batter Aakash Chopra pointed out that why would Hardik join Mumbai if he is not made the captain.

"A rumour is doing the rounds that Hardik is moving towards Mumbai. It has been heard, no confirmation has come. If he is leaving, firstly Gujarat are releasing him - won once and reached the final in next season. If he is leaving, will he be made Mumbai's captain? Why would you go if you are not being made the captain?" said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

It is worth noting that Rohit Sharma is the captain of MI, having led the side to a record five IPL titles.

"I have not heard the end or the start of this story properly. So I am waiting and watching what happens there because it seems like something will happen. There is no smoke without fire and there is smoke for sure that Hardik is going. However, will Rohit Sharma go to GT? Is that a possibility - I don't know," Chopra added.

The trade of Hardik Pandya is reportedly an all-cash deal, comprising the Mumbai-based franchise paying 15 crore rupees, as the 30-year-old's salary and an undisclosed transfer fee to Titans. Hardik stands to earn up to 50% of the transfer fee, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo.