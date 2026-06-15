Confusion reigned supreme at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium after the Tri-Nation clash between hosts Sri Lanka A and India A ended in a tie. With two runs needed off the last ball, Arshad Khan bowled a yorker to Chamika Gunasekara, who tried to guide the ball down to the leg side but failed to get any connection. Instead, the ball dribbled off his pads to the keeper's left, who tumbled to collect it. While the batters tried to take a double, Prabhsimran Singh collected the ball and threw it towards the striker's end, with Arshad doing the rest to leave Gunasekara well short of his crease.

The drama didn't end there, as there was a delay in the start of the Super Over. Since the match finished after 6 PM local time, the umpires were unsure whether to hand both teams a point each or go ahead with the Super Over due to bad light. India A captain Tilak Varma and some of the Indian players were unhappy with the delay and had an animated chat with the on-field umpires, who eventually decided that the match would go into a Super Over.

BIG DRAMA AT DAMBULLA pic.twitter.com/sOJzXUCXv5 — Danish (@BhttDNSH100) June 15, 2026

Even before the start of India's chase in the Super Over, Tilak had an intense discussion with the umpires after the officials decided to call back the Indian players who had left the field. The umpire later explained to Tilak that Arshad would have to re-bowl the final ball, as the previous one was called a no-ball after a review from the TV umpire.

In the Super Over, Avishka Fernando slammed Arshad for a six on the fifth ball to take Sri Lanka A to 16 runs, setting a target of 17 for India A. In reply, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge could only manage 9 runs as Kugathas Mathulan bowled a tidy over.

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