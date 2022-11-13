With Team India suffering a defeat against England in the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup, the reactions keep on coming. Rohit Sharma and Co. entered the tournament as favourites but a disappointing performance against the Three Lions saw them bowing out. There has been criticism on team selections and even the workload management that was going on for one year. Now, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has come down hard, saying the players do not talk about workload when playing in the IPL.

He also said that it is just a case when the players play for India, and especially when they have to tour a "non-glamorous" country.

"We have seen that the team which is going to New Zealand, there have been changes there. We have also been told about the workload. You play in the whole season of the IPL, travel from one place to other. You don't get tired there? Is there no workload? Only when you play for India, especially when you have to tour a non-glamorous country, do you remember workload? This is wrong," Gavaskar said on AajTak.

"If you're fit, how does workload come into the picture? Stop pampering the players. You're being picked in team; you're being paid a retainer fee. If you can't play because of workload, waive off the retainer fee too. If you tell the players that they won't get retainer fee if they don't play, you will see most of the players playing," he stated further.

Team India will next tour New Zealand for three T20Is and as many ODIs. In the T20Is, Hardik Pandya would be leading the side while in ODIs, Shikhar Dhawan will be the captain.

Rohit Sharma will make a comeback for the Bangladesh tour, where Team India are slated to play three ODIs and two Tests.