Former Indian cricket team batter Ambati Rayudu explained the reason behind leaving the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh YSRCP within ten days of joining. Rayudu took to social media to explain that he will be taking part in the ILT20 tournament in Dubai as part of the Mumbai Indians franchise and as a result, he needed to let go of his political affiliations while playing professional cricket. "I Ambati Rayudu will be representing the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming ILt20 from jan 20th in Dubai. Which requires me to be politically non affiliated whilst playing professional sport," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Rayudu was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy on December 28.

"In the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined YSRCP at the CM's camp office," YSRCP had said then in a post on social media platform X.

However, Rayudu decided to leave the party on January 6.

"This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time. Thank You." he wrote in a post.

