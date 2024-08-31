India's visit to Pakistan for next year's Champions Trophy 2025 remains a mystery with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) yet to provide a clarity on their plans. Last year, Pakistan co-hosted the Asia Cup as the tournament was played under hybrid model after India refused to travel. India played their matches in Sri Lanka, including the one-sided final, which they won after beating the latter. Multiple reports have claimed that India is unlikely to take part in next year's showpiece event.

Reacting the reports, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has claimed that if a country like Australia can play there, India too should follow the suit.

"When a team like Australia can visit Pakistan, why not India? The India-Pakistan bilateral series should happen. Both governments need to sit and talk. This will benefit cricket," Akmal told Times of India.

BCCI has time and time again said that the Indian team will only go to Pakistan if they get travel clearance from the central goverment.

Even India captain Rohit Sharma insisted that the players are ready to go anywhere, but as far as playing in Pakistan is concerned, the final call will be taken by the Indian government.

However, Akmal suggested that the Pakistan government will never stop their players from playing in India. Notably, Pakistan toured India last year for the ODI World Cup. Akmal pleaded that India should also take part in the Champions Trophy as Pakistan has put in huge effort to get cricket back to the country.

"Pehle aapne Asia Cup le liya, ab Champions Trophy ki baatein kar rahe hain. Kyun kar rahe hain aap aisa? (First you took away the Asia Cup from Pakistan; now talking about the Champions Trophy, why?) ... Pakistan has done a lot of hard work to bring cricket back to the country. If India invites Pakistan, our government will never stop us. They will say, 'Go and play.' The Indian government should do the same. Let's keep politics aside and play cricket," he added.