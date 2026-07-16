Former Indian cricket team opener Sadagoppan Ramesh believes that there are many good options to replace Stephen Fleming as the Chennai Super Kings head coach. However, he picked legendary India batter VVS Laxman as the best candidate for the job as in his opinion, Laxman can become a 'big brother' to everyone in the team. CSK won five IPL titles under Fleming's coaching and reports have emerged that MS Dhoni will play a big part in picking his successor ahead of IPL 2027. “Many names are being mentioned as Fleming's replacement. While options are aplenty, VVS Laxman is the best candidate to take over as CSK's head coach. Among the three main reasons why he will work as CSK coach, the first is that he is a fantastic person," Ramesh said in an Instagram video.

“He will be like a big brother to everyone in the team and take them to the next level. The CSK management has always looked at the team like a family. Such a wonderful culture will only get enhanced if Laxman becomes the head coach," Ramesh said.

“He also has coaching experience at the highest level, having worked as India's interim head coach several times when Rahul Dravid and Gautam Gambhir were unavailable," Ramesh added.

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin believes CSK should begin planning beyond Stephen Fleming's long tenure as head coach, saying the franchise has reached a stage where it needs a fresh direction.

He stressed that if MS Dhoni is willing to take up the coaching role, he would be the ideal successor given his deep understanding of the team and his successful partnership with Fleming over the years.

Ashwin also noted that any new coach would face uncertainty because Dhoni remains an influential figure within the franchise and continues to play a significant role in discussions surrounding team selection and decision-making.

(With agency inputs)

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