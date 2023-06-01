Ruturaj Gaikwad capped off another successful season at the Chennai Super Kings with a total of 590 runs in the bag. As CSK lifted their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this week, Gaikwad ended the season as the franchise's second-highest run-scorer, after opening partner Devon Conway. During CSK's triumph in 2021, Gaikwad won the Orange Cap by scoring 635 runs in a season. Due to his consistent performances in the IPL, as well as the domestic circuit, Ruturaj was added to India's squad, as a reserve player, for the upcoming World Test Championship final.

However, he pulled out of the tournament as he is set to tie the knot later this week. His fiancee, Utkarsha Pawar, was also in attendance for the IPL 2023 final earlier this week.

She was also part of CSK's post-match celebrations.

But who is Utkarsha Pawar?

Utkarsha was born on October 13, 1998. She is also a cricketer, who has represented Maharashtra in the domestic circuit. Speaking of her playing style, the 24-year-old is an all-rounder who is a right-handed batter and a pacer.

However, she last played a game almost 18 month back. As per reports, she is currently studying at the Institute of Nutrition and Fitness Sciences (INFS) in Pune.

Gaikwad and Utkarsha will tie the knot on June 3.

Meet Woman Cricketer Utkarsha Pawar To Be Wife of Ruturaj Gaikwad pic.twitter.com/OmVw2Z4VzU — Junaid Khan (@JunaidKhanation) May 30, 2023

As Gaikwad pulled out of India's squad for the WTC final, Yashasvi Jaiswal earned a late call-up as a standby player on the back of his excellent recent efforts in the IPL.

Meanwhile, India have made no changes to the 15-player squad they named following KL Rahul's withdrawal due to injury.

The WTC final will be played between India and Australia from June 7 at the Oval in London.