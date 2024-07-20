Indian cricket team fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who has been out of action since ODI World Cup 2023, returned to the nets recently. After a brilliant outing with the ball in the World Cup, Shami has been recovering from an ankle injury, which made him miss the T20 World Cup 2024. Known for his ultimate swing, Shami scalped a whopping total of 24 wickets in seven games at the ODI World Cup and emerged as the highest wicket-taker. Recently, Shami appeared on a podcast and gave some hilarious details about his bonding with skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shubhankar Mishra asked Shami that between Rohit and Virat, who is more difficult to face in the nets.

Shami said, "They (Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma) don't like facing me in the nets. I have said this in many interviews. It's like a very friendly bond with Virat. We keep on challenging each other. He tries to play different shots against me, while I try me best to dismiss him. This friendship keeps us motivated, which helps us giving our hundred per cent."

"I always set the field well and then ask Virat to come and bat against me. Rohit never agrees to face me in the nets. He straight away says no. I have dismissed Virat twice or thrice in the nets. He always gets irked," he added.

The 33-year-old pacer also revealed that Ishant Sharma and Kohli are two of his good friends from the Indian team.

"There is a group of close friends which has Ishant Sharma, Virat Kohli and a few former cricketers and we keep talking to each other on the phone. But it's not like we speak regularly to each other," Shami said.

Shami is a key bowler in the Indian line-up and the entire country is desperately waiting to see him back in action.