There has been a lot of speculation over the selection of Indian cricket team's new head coach. Rahul Dravid's tenure as coach will come to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024 and the BCCI have already started discussions with some potential candidates. Reports suggested that Gautam Gambhir was the front-runner for the job with Ashish Nehra also in the fray. As of now, it seems like the BCCI are keen of appointing an Indian coach and reports claimed that not many foreign coaches have applied for the position. Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that whoever becomes the next coach should work on bringing "everyone together" in the side.

"If I say it properly, it is a speculation, which is doing rounds...the biggest thing a coach can do is to bring everyone together, so that team plays together. So, whether Gautam becomes coach or Ashish Nehra, or whosoever gets the opportunity, hope they do better than what others before them did," he told PTI.

Harbhajan ruled himself out of the head coach race stating that he has a young family and the appointment will be a huge commitment for him.

"I don't think I will be able to give that much time. At this stage of my life I have a young family and I need to be around them and look after them. Yes, when the right time comes, I will put my foot forward and say I am ready for it," he said.

