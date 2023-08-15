India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was all praise for young batter Prithvi Shaw amid his stellar performances with the bat in England's domestic ODI Cup. Shaw, who joined Northamptonshire in a bid to relaunch his India career, has scored 429 runs at an average of 143 so far, smashing a double century and a double ton in his first four outings. He leads the batting charts in the tournament, ahead of compatriot Cheteshwar Pujara, who has also been sidenlined from the team due to a string of low scores.

Ashwin feels that the out-of-favour batter, who has played just five Tests, six ODIs and one T20I, has already seen a lots of ups and downs in his career, and it is nice to see the young batter regain his confidence.

"Prithvi Shaw scored a double-hundred in their domestic one-day tournament in England for Northanmptonshire. I saw the boundary snippets from his knock. It looked really good and that was an exceptional knock. We all know Prithvi Shaw's extraordinary bat swing and he is an outstandingly talented player... I am really happy for someone like Prithvi Shaw because he has seen plenty of ups and downs in his short career so far," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Recalling his stint in the English county, Ashwin explained that Shaw will learn a lot of things, not just in terms of cricket.

"So, for someone like him (Shaw), away from home in England, seeing new players will be a breath of fresh air for him. I felt that way whenever I went to England and played county cricket. So, he will get that too. He will have plenty of learnings about his life, work ethic, cricket, and whatnot. Because he will be in a position to teach a few youngsters in England as well. Even that can transform your cricket. So, I am extremely delighted for Prithvi Shaw," he further explained.

