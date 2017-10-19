When Virender Sehwag Jinxed AB de Villiers' ODI Double-Century

Virender Sehwag praised AB de Villiers for his whirlwind knock against Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI.

Virender Sehwag praised AB de Villiers for his whirlwind knock against Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI.

AB de Villiers displayed the sensational form of the past as he overcame a slow pitch and soft outfield to hit a thrilling century for South Africa in the second One-day International against Bangladesh at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday. De Villiers smacked 176 off 104 balls as South Africa posted an imposing 353 for six after being sent in to bat. It looked like he was on his way to become the sixth batsman to notch up an ODI double-century. But the South Africa star batsman fell 24 runs short as he was dismissed in the 48th over.

Impressed with De Villiers' knock, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted: "Wow! What smashing by AB De villiers. Should become the first middle-order batsman to score an ODI-double".

Wow ! what smashing by AB De villiers. Should become the first middle -order batsman to score an ODI-double#SAvBAN — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2017

But the South African got out soon after Sehwag's tweet, leaving the former India opener in dismay.

Disappointed by De Villiers' dismissal, Sehwag posted another tweet.

"Sorry ABdeVilliers17, nazar lag gayi. But always a delight to watch you smash bowlers. Incredible hitting!" Sehwag's tweet read.

Sorry @ABdeVilliers17 , nazar lag gayi . But always a delight to watch you smash bowlers. Incredible hitting ! https://t.co/sV0FaCw1oD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2017

De Villiers raced to his 25th ODI century off 68 balls with ten fours and a six. He added another five fours and six sixes off the next 36 deliveries before he hit a low full toss from Rubel Hossain to deep mid-wicket with 14 balls remaining in the innings.

Only six batsmen have scored double centuries in ODI history.

Sachin Tendulkar was the first one to achieve the feat. He scored 200 not out against South Africa in 2010.

India opener Rohit Sharma has achieved the milestone twice in his career. He scored 209 against Australia in 2013 and then smashed 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

The other three batsmen are - New Zealand's Martin Guptill (237 not out vs West Indies in 2015), Sehwag (219 vs West Indies in 2011) and West Indies' Chris Gayle (215 vs Zimbabwe in 2015).