 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

When Virender Sehwag Jinxed AB de Villiers' ODI Double-Century

Updated: 19 October 2017 11:10 IST

The South African was closing in on an ODI double-century but fell short by 24 runs.

When Virender Sehwag Jinxed AB de Villiers' ODI Double-Century
Virender Sehwag praised AB de Villiers for his whirlwind knock against Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI. © AFP

AB de Villiers displayed the sensational form of the past as he overcame a slow pitch and soft outfield to hit a thrilling century for South Africa in the second One-day International against Bangladesh at Boland Park in Paarl on Wednesday. De Villiers smacked 176 off 104 balls as South Africa posted an imposing 353 for six after being sent in to bat. It looked like he was on his way to become the sixth batsman to notch up an ODI double-century. But the South Africa star batsman fell 24 runs short as he was dismissed in the 48th over.

Impressed with De Villiers' knock, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted: "Wow! What smashing by AB De villiers. Should become the first middle-order batsman to score an ODI-double".

But the South African got out soon after Sehwag's tweet, leaving the former India opener in dismay.

Disappointed by De Villiers' dismissal, Sehwag posted another tweet.

"Sorry ABdeVilliers17, nazar lag gayi. But always a delight to watch you smash bowlers. Incredible hitting!" Sehwag's tweet read.

De Villiers raced to his 25th ODI century off 68 balls with ten fours and a six. He added another five fours and six sixes off the next 36 deliveries before he hit a low full toss from Rubel Hossain to deep mid-wicket with 14 balls remaining in the innings.

Only six batsmen have scored double centuries in ODI history.

Sachin Tendulkar was the first one to achieve the feat. He scored 200 not out against South Africa in 2010.

India opener Rohit Sharma has achieved the milestone twice in his career. He scored 209 against Australia in 2013 and then smashed 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014.

The other three batsmen are - New Zealand's Martin Guptill (237 not out vs West Indies in 2015), Sehwag (219 vs West Indies in 2011) and West Indies' Chris Gayle (215 vs Zimbabwe in 2015).

Topics : India South Africa Bangladesh Abraham Benjamin de Villiers Virender Sehwag Cricket
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sehwag jinxes AB de Villiers' ODI double-century
  • AB de Villiers smacked 176 off 104 balls vs Bangladesh
  • South Africa beat Bangladesh by 104 runs in the 2nd ODI
Related Articles
2nd ODI: Brilliant AB De Villiers Leads South Africa To 104-Run Win Over Bangladesh
2nd ODI: Brilliant AB De Villiers Leads South Africa To 104-Run Win Over Bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan, AB de Villiers Return For One-Day Series
Shakib Al Hasan, AB de Villiers Return For One-Day Series
India Tour Of South Africa Likely To Begin In First Week Of January
India Tour Of South Africa Likely To Begin In First Week Of January
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 97
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 13 October 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.