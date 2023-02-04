Former Indian cricket team skippers Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni recently met in Mumbai and the pictures of their meeting has already gone viral on social media. In the picture making the rounds, it can be seen that the two veteran cricketers were having a long conversation. The picture of their meeting was shared by the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings on their Twitter handle along with the caption - “When the Prince met the Super King!” Dhoni will be leading the CSK franchise in the upcoming season of the T20 tournament and it can be his final season.

Ganguly and Dhoni are considered to be two of the best captains of the Indian cricket team in modern times and Dhoni made his debut under Ganguly's captaincy. Ganguly will also be a part of this year's IPL as he was appointed director of cricket for the Delhi Capitals franchise.

Dhoni will be making his return as the CSK skipper after Ravindra Jadeja was handed the responsibility in the 2022 season. However, following a slew of disappointing performances, Jadeja stepped down from the position and Dhoni took over the role for the rest of the season.

CSK was ninth in the tournament last year but with Ben Stokes joining the franchise for a mammoth Rs 16.25 crore, the fans will be hoping for the four-time champions to script a comeback.

Ganguly, on the other hand, was succeeded by Roger Binny as the new BCCI President after serving for three years.

