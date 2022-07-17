Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket a couple of years back, citing shabby treatment from the management. While the Pakistan Cricket Board has seen a shift in management with the appointment of Ramiz Raja as chairman, Amir has stated that he won't be available for the national side until the 59-year-old is at the helm. Amir said that if Ramiz leaves PCB, he might think about making his comeback to the Pakistan side.

"Our relationship goes back a long way and it won't end. Everyone knows Ramiz Raja's views about me so I don't think this is the right time to consider taking back retirement. When Ramiz Raja leaves PCB, I will make an announcement about my availability if needed," Amir said during an interview with Samaa TV.

Amir, who rose to international fame in 2010 as a young left-arm paceman, was banned for five years in a spot-fixing case.

The 30-year-old, however, made his comeback in 2015, starring in Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy triumph.

He took 119 wickets in 36 Tests while his tally in 61 ODIs is 81 and 59 in 50 T20Is.

Amir had recently said it is too early to talk about a Test return. "It is too early to talk about a Test return. You never know and things can be changed but for now I'm enjoying playing for Gloucestershire," ESPNCricinfo quoted the bowler as saying.

The pacer had announced his retirement from the longest format of the game two and the half years back in 2019. Amir retired from Pakistan cricket at the age of 28. He is currently playing in T20 leagues around the world, with 119 wickets in 36 Tests, 81 wickets in 61 ODIs and 59 wickets in 50 T20Is under his belt.

Amir also said, "I am playing after three years so it is not easy as a fast bowler. I did not play any first-class cricket in the last four years but I am getting better after the first game and just trying to help the boys and do well for them."