A drama-filled Day 1 of the second Test between India and South Africa concluded with a staggering 23 wickets falling. The stunning batting collapse triggered the cricket world on social media, with talks abou the nature of the pitch taking the center stage. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also joined the bandwagon, suggesting it isn't that the pitch is bad but the skills that the teams should focus on. Irfan also recalled how players would often complain about the nature of the spin-friendly pitches in India while there's no such chatter in South Africa.

"When overseas cricketers come to India on turning pitches they shouldn't complain. It's a skill they need to improve!," Pathan wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

When overseas cricketers come to India on turning pitches they shouldn't complain. It's a skill they need to improve! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 4, 2024

Multiple former cricketers took to social media to share their views on the match after seeing the match nearing a 2-day conclusion. Former India batter Aakash Chopra also predicted a quick end to the Cape Town Test after South Africa had already lost 3 wickets on Day 1.

"We have again taken three wickets (in the second innings). We are still well ahead in the game. The match will be over on the second day. Why do you keep five-day Test matches? The first match lasted three days and the second match will last two days," he said on his YouTube channel.

"I hope that does not happen, but the only chance for India to lose is if South Africa get a 150-run lead. Other than that, I feel we are in the driver's seat. So the expectation is that when this match ends, the series would be tied at 1-1 and we would have registered our first-ever win in a Cape Town Test," he added.

Aakash lauded Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for his six-wicket haul in the first innings, saying that the best of Siraj is "magical".

"You have to credit the Indian bowling for the way they bowled, especially Mohammed Siraj. This is what makes Siraj extremely special. The best of Miyan Magic is actually magical," said Chopra.

"When he bowled against Sri Lanka - six wickets, and when he bowled here - six wickets. If you see his action, he falls slightly towards the left and it seems the ball would come in but the ball pitches and goes away. The ball also shapes away a little in the air. So there he kept picking up wickets," he added.