Whenever the names of Virat Kohli and Haris Rauf are taken in the same sentence, fans get the flashbacks of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Kohli's twin sixes to Rauf in the penultimate over the match helped India win a historic contest that saw Kohli perform at his absolute best. But when it comes to Kohli vs Rauf duels, the Pakistani pacer has a few early memories from the time he became a net bowler for the Indian team. Ahead of the start of the Cricket World Cup, Rauf took a trip down the memory lane as he recalled his early duels with Kohli which took place in the nets.

There haven't been many Kohli vs Rauf battles in international cricket since the two nations only play against each other in multi-team tournaments. While the previous battle was won by Kohli, Rauf would be eager to come out on top as the two teams square-off in the upcoming World Cup.

Speaking of the talismanic Indian batter, however, Rauf has nothing but praise for the talent he has.

"When I was a net bowler for the Indian team and was bowling to Virat Kohli, I felt like he knew exactly where the ball was going to hit his bat. He was very focussed and that showed how sharp his concentration was," Rauf said in ESPNcricinfo's documentary The Incredible rise of Haris Rauf.

"Even during practice sessions in the nets, it felt like I was playing a match against him, despite being a net bowler. His remarkable control and intensity made me realise why he has such a reputation in the game.

Rauf also spoke about his admiration for South African pace legend Dale Steyn.

"I used to watch Dale Steyn and I liked the way he used to show aggression on the field after picking up a wicket. He inspired me to be aggressive on the field. That's why he is my idol," Rauf further said.