Two Indian cricket team World Cup winners, Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth, had an ugly spat on the cricket field on Wednesday during a match at the Legends League Cricket (LLC), a tournament for retired stars. The video of the altercation has gone viral. Gautam Gambhir was playing for India Capitals while Sreesanth was playing for Gujarat Giants. Gambhir scored 51 off 30 balls as India Capitals won the match by 12 runs. During the match, Sreesanth stared at Gautam Gambhir after getting hit for boundaries. The former Indian cricket team opener stared back. In a separate video, Gautam Gambhir and Sreesanth could be seen coming face to face angrily.

After the match ended, Sreesanth made some sensational claims regarding . Sreesanth went to the extent of saying that when Gautam Gambhir is asked about Virat Kohli, he 'never speaks about him'.

"What's the point of representing people if you don't respect your own colleagues? Even in live broadcasting when he is asked about Virat, he never speaks about him, he speaks about something else. I don't want to go further in detail. Just want to say I am very hurt and my family is hurt and my dear ones are hurt. And the way he said things…. Just want to I haven't used a single bad word or a single abuse, nothing. He just kept on saying words which he always does," Sreesanth added.

However, Gautam Gambhir has often praised Virat Kohli on air. During the IPL 2023, Gambhir told Star Sports: "I have never understood why the finisher's tag is given only to Nos. 5 to 7. An opener can also be a finisher. A No. 11 can also be a finisher. This has just been created by the media."

"There was probably no finisher 10 years ago. There can't be a better finisher than Virat Kohli because of the number of games he has won. So don't call only the Nos. 5, 6 and 7 as finishers. Whoever scores the last run is a finisher."

After the incident-filled Legends League cricket match, where Sreesanth and Gautam Gambhir were involved in heated argument, Sreesanth outpoured his feelings in a video on his Instagram account.

"Just wanted to clear the air with what happened with Mr fighter, who always fights with all his colleagues for no reason whatsoever. He does not even respect his own senior players, including Viru Bhai. That's exactly what happened today. Without any provocation, he just kept on calling me something which was very rude which shouldn't have been said by Mr Gautam Gambhir," Sreesanth said in the video.

"I am not at all at fault here. I just wanted to clear the air straight away. What Mr Gauti has done, sooner or later all of you will get to know. The words which he used and the things he said on a cricket field, live, is not acceptable. My family, my state, everybody has gone through so much. I fought that battle with all your support. Now people want to down me for no reason. Even when my team is doing well, he said things he shouldn't have said. I will surely let you know what he said.”