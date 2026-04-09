The Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday was a perfect nail-biter. The contest went down to the wire, with DC needing two off as many deliveries. David Miller was the batter on strike, who first denied a single and then got outfoxed by a slower bouncer from Prasidh Krishna. On the final ball, the DC batters tried to steal a single on the bye, but Jos Buttler's direct hit ensured the run was not completed, and GT clinched the game by the narrowest of margins.

After the match, a 13-year-old video of a similar thrilling finish in the IPL resurfaced on social media.

It was a game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, in IPL 2013.

CSK needed two to win off the final ball. Pacer RP Singh bowled a short ball outside off stump, and Ravindra Jadeja got an outside edge on the cut. The ball carried to third man, and RCB erupted in joy, only to find out that RP had actually bowled a no-ball. As Jadeja had also completed one run during the entire drama, CSK ended up winning the game with a ball to spare.

David Miller couldn't finish when 2 were needed off 2...



Meanwhile Ravindra Jadeja once needed 2 off 1 and still finished it with a ball to spare.pic.twitter.com/NCuDWusRI5 — Extraa Cover (@ExtraaaCover) April 9, 2026

On Wednesday in IPL 2026, Miller scored 41 not out off 20 balls but failed to win the game for his side. He denied Kuldeep Yadav a single on the penultimate ball, and that proved to be decisive in the outcome of the game.

After the match, DC captain Axar Patel said, "Yeah, obviously the way we are playing, I think both teams played very good cricket. And yeah, I think in this type of close game, you can point out anything. So I think, yes, we played very good cricket. As I said earlier, in a close chase, in a close game, you can point out a lot of things. But I think in the chase, we could have played smarter. The crucial time at which the wickets fell, I think if that hadn't happened, we could have finished the chase earlier."

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