Out-of-favour batter Umar Akmal has revealed he helped former Pakistan captain Babar Azam overcome his struggles against the spinners. Babar has come under heavy scrutiny of late for his failure to score big, including the recently-concluded Champions Trophy in Pakistan and the UAE (only India matches). Over the past few years, Babar has been often criticised for his batting approach against the spinners. He averaged over 80 against spinners until 2021, but recent slump in form has seen that average drop down to 48.

Speaking to GTV Sports, Umar, who is Babar's cousin, revealed that the batter once approached him for help to tackle spinners. The 34-year-old added that he suggested Babar to adjust his grip and focus on the ball as long as possible

"I distinctly remember when he was struggling against spinners, often getting out around midwicket. He came to me and said, 'Umar bhai, I'm having a bit of trouble'," said Umar, who last played for Pakistan in 2019.

"I asked about his grip on the bat and suggested that when facing a spinner, he should adjust his grip and keep his eyes on the ball until it's halfway to him. From there, he could decide whether to cut it or play a shot that wouldn't go flat," he added.

Umar also placed the blame for the current state of the Pakistan cricket team squarely on Babar's shoulders, saying the former captain failed to build bench strength during his nearly five-year tenure at the helm.

He did not hold back in criticizing Babar's leadership, accusing him of lacking vision.

"Babar was captain for nearly five years most of the time in all formats and he never tried to build up the bench strength due to his likes and dislikes," Umar said.

Umar said that during a period when he was in good form and scoring runs in domestic cricket, he had approached Babar, asking for a chance to make a comeback.

"I told Babar that look give me a fair chance. You are doing well in the top order and I can be your finisher and we can win matches regularly and it will be good for Pakistan cricket," he said.

However, Umar said his request was ignored.

"He didn't listen to me and for five years when he was captain he never bothered to try to build a strong bench because only teams with good back up players do consistently well in all formats," he added.