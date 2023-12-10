While Hardik Pandya has been a regular T20 skipper in the Indian cricket team since the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final exit, BCCI secretary Jay Shah didn't want to make any comments on the much-discussed comeback of Rohit Sharma in the shortest format ahead of T20 World Cup in June-July in the Americas. Though there have been reports that Rohit will be leading the Indian team in next year's T20 World Cup, Shah said there's ample time to take a call on that matter.

"What is the need to have clarity right now? It (T20 World Cup) is starting in June. We have the IPL before that and also the series against Afghanistan," said Jay Shah on Saturday.

Shah also informed that the new NCA, constructed at BCCI's own property (currently its functional at Chinnaswamy Stadium) in Bengaluru will be functional by mid-August of 2024.

"We will launch the new National Cricket Academy in Bangalore and the new academies in Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir at the same time in mid-August. The work on Jammu and Kashmir academy has started," Shah said.

People, who come to watch Test cricket, would ideally like to see the match end on fourth or fifth day and that is one of the reason that 'Pink Ball' matches that can finish well inside three days will need a lot more public interest.

Advertisement

India have played two 'Pink Ball' Tests so far -- one against Bangladesh at Kolkata in 2019 and next against England at Ahmedabad in 2021. The first ended on first session of day 3 and second one in two days.

"We will have to increase the amount of interest in the public for the pink-ball Test. If you recall the Test ended in 2-3 days. Everyone wants to watch a Test match lasting 4-5 days.

"Once they get more used to it we will do more pink-ball Tests. Last time it was done in Australia, no one has done it since then. We were in talks with England, but we will do it gradually," Shah added.

Shah, during his tenure, brought about a parity in match fees of men and women national cricketers but he also understands that equal earnings will only be possible if there are more number of games.

Advertisement

But for that to happen, it has to be prerogative of all boards not just India, England and Australia.

"The number of matches also make a difference (that the men and the women's teams play). And for that, every cricket body has to reciprocate, me talking about this alone will not make a difference.

"The amount of cricket we — (cricket boards of England, Australia and BCCI) are playing — the others will also have to play. That is only when we will be able to increase the number of matches."

With PTI inputs