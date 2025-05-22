Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming believes that fast bowler Anshul Kamboj can be a great addition to the Indian cricket team for the upcoming Test series against England. Following CSK's match against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025, Fleming said that Kamboj's deceptive pace and ability to hit the right lengths can prove to be quite useful in the English conditions. The BCCI selectors are expected to pick the squad this week with few question marks over Mohammed Shami's fitness.

“Kamboj is good. His speeds have been around 138-139 (kmph). He is deceptive and the ball always seems to hit the gloves harder. His big strength is his length, and he just gets the ball to wobble. You have seen it in this year's IPL how he has performed on reasonably flat wickets. I believe he will do well on that tour (of England) if he gets conditions that seam a bit and a little bit of swing,” Fleming said.

Kamboj was selected in the India A squad for the two matches against England Lions and he is likely to feature in the intra-squad match against the senior team as well. A good show in the matches can prove to be crucial for his future as he can end up getting a chance in the Test series against England.

"He will be an absolute handful (in English conditions). He has got some real potential with both white and red ball. We're happy with his development and the opportunity he has taken this year,” said Fleming.

“He's shown great temperament under pressure. But what really excites me is how well he controls the ball when the conditions give him a little assistance. That's a skill that's hard to teach – it comes with instinct and he has it,” he added,