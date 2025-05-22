Mumbai Indians entered the playoffs of IPL 2025 after registering an emphatic 59-run victory over Delhi Capitals on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium. Asked to bat first, MI posted a whopping total of 180/5 in 20 overs after Suryakumar Yadav scored 73* off 43 balls. Later, Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah scalped three wickets each as MI bundled out DC for 121 and won the match by 59 runs. With this win, the five-time champions secured a playoffs berth while DC got knocked out from the race.

Suryakumar bagged the Played of the Match award for his performance and one of his sweet gestures towards Harsha Bhogle became the moment of the day.

During the post-match presentation, Suryakumar came with an umbrella in hand as it was raining heavily. As the MI batter came towards Harsha, who was supposed to interact with him, he offered his umbrella to the star presenter.

Seeing this, Harsha was smiled and also obliged Suryakumar for his sweet gesture. During the presentation, the batter also dedicated the award to his wife Devisha Shetty.

"It's been 13 games now. My wife told me a sweet story today. She said you've got all the awards except MoM. This award is special today. From the team's point of view, the knock was important, and also this trophy is for her," Suryakumar said while speaking at the post-match presentation.

"She waits for such moments, and we celebrate them obviously, looking forward to it. It was important for a single batter to bat till the end. We knew there was one over of 15-20 runs somewhere, so we had to wait till the end," he added.

Chasing 181, Delhi Capitals, who were without regular skipper Axar Patel in this game, rolled over for 121 in 18.2 overs with Sameer Rizvi (39) being the top scorer.

Mitchell Santner was the pick of the Mumbai Indians bowlers, returning 4-0-11-3 and accounting for Rizvi, Vipraj Nigam (20) and Ashutosh Sharma (18). Jasprit Bumrah enjoyed another successful outing as he returned 3.2-0-12-3.

(With PTI inputs)