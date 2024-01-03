David Warner's father has slammed the "scumbag" who took his son's 'Baggy Green' cap before his farewell Test, which got underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. On the eve of his final Test appearance, Warner had revealed that he had lost his Test cap in transit from Melbourne to Sydney. Despite making a public, Warner has had no success in finding his 'Baggy Green'. Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had also pleaded for the swift return of Warner's prized possession.

As Pakistan opted to bat in the first Test, Warner came out to the outfield wearing a replacement cap.

Warner's father, Howard, expressed his disappointment that someone might have taken the 'Baggy Green' deliberately, labelling the person as a "scumbag". He also urged the person to return his son's cap.

"Whatever scumbag has taken it is going to have to lay it off very shortly. They'll find it dumped somewhere. I know he's emotional. He would love to walk out with that baggy green on but if he can't, he can't. What can you do. Everyone in Australia knows about the baggy green," Howard Warner said on SEN Radio, as quoted by Sydney Morning Herald.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood had also pleaded that a nationwide search and government intervention was needed to find the cap.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) are co-ordinating with the airline, Qantas, to find Warner's cap.

"This is my last resort to do this. A couple of days ago, our bags got freighted via Qantas. We've gone through CCTV footage, they've got some blind spots apparently, we spoke to the Quay West Hotel who we absolutely trust and have gone through their cameras, no one's come into our rooms," Warner had said in a video message on Tuesday.

"But unfortunately, someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my backpack and my girls' presents in there [and] inside this backpack was my baggy greens. It's sentimental to me, it's something I would love to have back in my hands walking out there come this week. If it is the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won't get into trouble," he further revealed.