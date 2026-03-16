India's T20 World Cup MVP, Sanju Samson, recently shared a hilarious anecdote from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp involving the legendary Rahul Dravid and 14-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Samson recalled Dravid's meeting with Sooryavanshi ahead of the latter's IPL debut last season. Sooryavanshi made his IPL debut last season, scoring 252 runs in seven matches for the RR at a strike rate of 206.56, including a rapid 35-ball century (101 off 38 balls) against Gujarat Titans.

Speaking at the Naman Awards, Samson revealed, "I was actually in a meeting at the time. Rahul Sir called him into the room and told me, 'Sanju, we need to talk to him. He's just a young kid; we need to guide him on how to go about things.' So Rahul Sir asked him, 'Vaibhav, what's the plan?' Vaibhav replied, 'Kuch nahi sir, hume agar pehla mila to hum pehla hi uda denge (Nothing special, Sir. If I get the first ball, I'm just going to smash it)"

Sanju Samson mimicked the Bihari accent of Vaibhav Suryavanshi. pic.twitter.com/5vIu9inbjJ — Gems of Cricket (@GemsOfCrickets) March 15, 2026

Samson's unique impression of Sooryavanshi sparked a riot of laughter in the hall, with even the usually composed Dravid failing to control himself.

The BCCI felicitated India's five World Cup-winning teams at the Naman Awards, in a grand celebration of the country's recent cricketing success.

2026 kicked off with a bang for Indian cricket as India powered to a record 6th U19 World Cup title, thrashing England by 100 runs in the Harare final. Sooryavanshi slammed 175 off 80 balls, while captain Ayush Mhatre chipped in with 53 as India piled up 411/9 in 50 overs. England fought through, but India bowled them out for 311 in 40.2 overs.

Earlier this month, India won the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, thrashing New Zealand by 96 runs in the final. Batting first, India posted a massive 255/5, courtesy of Sanju Samson's 89 off 46 balls and Ishan Kishan's 54 off 25.

While chasing, New Zealand were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs, with Jasprit Bumrah starring with 4/15 and Axar Patel chipping in with 3/27.