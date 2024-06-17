Fielding is one of the crucial things in the game of cricket. At times, it is not the batting or bowling of a team but the fielding that takes the centre stage in a victory or a defeat. This is a major reason that a good fielder is always valued and appretiated. Hence, spectacular fielding efforts that are recorded on camera rarely go unnoticed. Such is the standard of cricket nowadays that a sensational fielding stuff is nothing new. Despite all of that, a catch taken by Englishman Paul Coughlin has dragged a lot of attention. So much that even England's star all-rounder Ben Stokes could not hold himself from reacting to it.

Coughlin took an outstanding catch off his own bowling during a T20 Blast game that has left the netizens impressed. The right-arm pacer bowled a full toss to the batter, who smashed the ball powerfully down the ground. Coughlin brought his right hand on the line of the ball to save himself but to everyone's surprise the ball stuck in his hand and the batter had to depart.

"What the heck...joke that," said Stokes while reacting to the video.

What the heck...joke that https://t.co/RqsSnfq4Gc — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 16, 2024

Australia did their arch-rivals England a massive favour with a five-wicket win over a gritty Scotland as the Richie Berrington-led side crashed out of the T20 World Cup Super Eight stage race on Monday (IST).

With England hammering Namibia earlier in the day in a rain-truncated game, all that Jos Buttler's side needed was Australia's win over Scotland to a get a lifeline.

Australia scored 186/5 while chasing 181 in 19.4 overs after Scotland fought right until the end to keep their hopes alive.

After putting on a formidable total on board, Scotland had even reduced an edgy Australia to 60/3 at one stage but their most successful batters in this World Cup - Travis Head (68) and Marcus Stoinis (59) - delivered again.

(With PTI Inputs)