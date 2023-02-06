Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed and the country's fast bowler Wahab Riaz had a hilarious interaction after the former hit the latter for six consecutive sixes during an exhibition match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday. The game that took place at the Nawab Akbar Bugti Stadium in Quetta saw Iftikhar going berserk in the last over of Gladiators' innings and making it a forgettable game for Wahab. Iftikhar remained unbeaten on 96 off 50 balls as his side post 184 for 5 in 20 overs.

"Jo marzi ho jaaye, 6 chakke maarna badi baat hai aur khana bhi utne hi housle ki baat hai (Whatever happens, but hitting six sixes is a big thing and to concede as many one needs equally high morale)," Wahab could be heard saying during the interaction.

Watch it here:

Wahab Riaz and Iftikhar Ahmed enjoy the 𝐬𝐢𝐱 𝐬𝐢𝐱𝐞𝐬 in a #SpiritOfCricket moment pic.twitter.com/DcAZYoMky1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 5, 2023

It is worth noting that the exhibition match of the PSL was halted for some time following a terror attack that took place a few miles away. Top Pakistani cricketers, including captain Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi, among others, were taken to the safety of the dressing room following an explosion in the Police Lines area, which left five people injured. A senior police officer said that rescue work had been completed at the site and the injured had been taken to hospital, reported PTI.

According to a report in Geo Super, as many as 16 HD cameras, including drones, were installed at the Bugati Stadium for the exhibition match.

The report also added that a special pitch was prepared for the exhibition match, while temporary seats were also installed in the stands to facilitate fans.

(With PTI Inputs)

