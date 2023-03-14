The four-match Test series between India and Australia concluded with the Rohit Sharma-led side as the winners with a 2-1 lead. The thrilling contest came to an end on Monday after the fourth Test finished in a draw. The series turned out to be crucial one as both the teams have now secured their places in the final of the World Test Championship at the Oval. Australia registered a victory in the third Test to enter the marquee event while India's road to qualification got cleared after Sri Lanka lost their first Test against New Zealand. As both the finalists of the WTC have been found, the summit clash will be held in June this year.

However, former Australia all-rounder Brad Hogg was not pleased with ICC's decision of hosting the WTC final in June as the fans would lose their interest from Test cricket because of such a long wait. Ahead of WTC final, the 16th edition of Indian Premier League will also be held.

"What are the ICC doing? The main games have all finished and now we have got to wait for 3 months for the WTC Final. That is not good for the fans out there. ICC, wake up, please. All of the momentum, the excitement by then will have dissipated. By the time the WTC Final comes along after the IPL, everyone has had enough of cricket and they probably would not be interested in the final," said Brad Hogg on his YouTube channel.

"Around 21st May, there will be six teams who will be possibly out of IPL play-off contention and so whichever players are available, we will try and find time to get them to UK early as possible and get some time and we will monitor as much as possible," he added.

Coming to the fourth Test match, Australia were 175 for 2 in 78.1 overs in their second innings when the players from the two teams decided to shake hands. Marnus Labuschagne (63) and Steve Smith (10) were at the crease when both Australian and Indian skippers agreed on not playing the full quota of the overs for the day.

India sealed their place in the final of the World Test Championships after Sri Lanka lost to New Zealand by two wickets in the Christchurch Test. Sri Lanka needed to win both their matches against the Kiwis to have any chance of making the WTC final and India will face Australia in summit clash.

Overnight batter Matthew Kuhnemann (6) and Travis Head (90) were the two wickets to fall after Australia resumed the final day at 3 for no loss. On Sunday, India posted a mammoth 571 in their first innings to take a crucial 91-run lead. Australia had posted 480 in their first essay.

(With PTI inputs)

