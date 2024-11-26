West Indies defeated Bangladesh by 201 runs on Tuesday to win the first Test, wrapping up a quick victory when tailender Shoriful Islam was forced to retire hurt. Chasing an unlikely 334 to win, and resuming on their overnight score of 109-7, Bangladesh lost Jaker Ali and Hasan Mahmud to fast bowler Alzarri Joseph early in the first session of the final day at North Sound. With Bangladesh on 132-9, last-man Shoriful retired injured having been hit on the back of his shoulder ducking into a bouncer by Alzarri Joseph in the fifth over of the day.

The right-arm quick had already removed Mahmud in the third over of the morning with the batsman caught behind for nought. Jaker's innings came to an end on 31 when he was lbw to Joseph for 31.

Jaker, who made a half century in the first innings, was just one of four Bangladesh batsmen to reach double figures in the second innings with skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz top-scoring with 45.

Opening bowlers Kemar Roach (3-20) and Jayden Seales (3-45) did the bulk of the damage for the home side while Alzarri Joseph finished with 2-32. "A lot of learning has taken place from the England tour," said West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite reflecting on their 3-0 hammering in July.

"Test cricket is all about learning and that's what I tell our guys. Good to get a Test win and we continue working hard."

While Taskin Ahmed took 6-64 in West Indies' second innings, it was a disappointing match for Bangladesh's batsmen who saw seven of their top eight make it into double figures in the first innings but none going beyond Jaker's 53. "We didn't bat well in this match," said skipper Miraz.

"I think we made a few mistakes but that can happen. We hope to come back strongly in the next match. We know what mistakes we made and we need to come back stronger."

Advertisement

The second Test of the series gets underway in Jamaica on Saturday.