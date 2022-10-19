West Indies are taking on Zimbabwe in a crucial Group B match of the first round of the ICC T20 World Cup at Hobart. The Caribbean side, who lost their opening match to Scotland, managed to post a fighting total of 153/7 on the board. While it was opener Johnson Chares, who top-scored with a knock of 45, but the real fillip came from the willows of Rovman Powell (28) and Akeal Hosein (23*), who helped the team get past the 150-run mark.

Powell hit two sixes during his stay in the middle and reminded cricket fans of his immense ability with a bat in hand.

One of the sixes was 104 metres long and it landed outside the stadium.

Watch: Rovman Powell's Huge Six And Akeal Hosein Reaction

The massive hit, over the deep square leg region, left Rovman's teammate Akeal Hosein completely shocked.

The non-striker's reaction was posted on Instagram by the International Cricket Council and the video has since gone viral with fans showering their love on both the strikes and the reaction.

This is an important match for the West Indies as another loss will put them at the brink of an early exit from the showpiece event, which they have won twice in 2012 and 2016.