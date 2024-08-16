Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs South Africa Live Updates 2nd Test Day 2
WI vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Jason Holder holds the key for West Indies when play resumes on Day 2 with the hosts reeling at 97/7 in the second Test against South Africa in Guyana.
WI vs SA Live Score Updates,2nd Test Day 2© AFP
WI vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Jason Holder holds the key for West Indies when play resumes on Day 2 with the hosts reeling at 97/7 in the second Test against South Africa in Guyana. Holder was unbeaten on 33 at stumps on Day 1 after a brief stand with Gudakesh Motie (11), who fell on the final ball on the opening day. For South Africa, Wiaan Mulder starred with the excellent figures of four for 18. Mulder's spell came after Shamar Joseph's haul of five for 33 led the rout of the Proteas for 160 after they chose to bat first. (Live Scorecard)
2nd Test, Sir Vivian Richards Trophy, 2024, Aug 15, 2024
Day 2 | Morning Session
WI
104/9 (36.1)
SA
160
Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.88
Batsman
Jason Holder
40* (73)
Shamar Joseph
0 (2)
Bowler
Nandre Burger
35/3 (11)
Wiaan Mulder
18/4 (6.1)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest India tour of Sri Lanka, 2024 Updates, check out Paris Olympics 2024 News, Schedule, Results and Medals Tally at NDTV Sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
WI vs SA, 2nd Test Live Updates
OUT! lbw b Nandre Burger.
Again short and into the batter. The ball misses the bat and hits the shoulder of Jayden Seales.
Bangs it short and over middle. Jayden is forced to his back foot in order to negate this one. Three slips, a gully, and a short leg in place for him.
On a good length and over middle. Seales blocks it out towards the leg side.
Another maiden over for Rabada! Full and outside off. Holder drives it towards cover and the fielder there makes a good stop to prevent the single.
Short and quick over off. The ball doesn't bounce much and misses the top of off stump by inches as Holder swings his bat over the ball.
Drags his length back and keeps it around off. Holder pushes it back to the bowler.
On a good length and around off. Jason Holder gets the connection on the inner half of his blade and the ball rolls towards fine leg. No run taken.
Full and on the pads. Jason Holder flicks it to mid-wicket but opts out of taking the single.
Short and outside off. Jason Holder walks out but he has to take evasive action due to the bounce on that one.
Short and outside off. Jayden leaves this one alone for the keeper to collect.
A bit full and swinging back in from outside off. Jayden Seales tries to block it out but the ball beats the outer edge of his blade and rolls away to the keeper.
On the hard length and outside off. Seals shoulders arms this one.
A bit short and around off. Jason whips it to deep square leg and runs one. He has been scoring all the runs for his team today.
Hits the right length again, this time doesn't give Holder much room. He is forced to block it out.
On a length and outside off. Jason Holder slaps it towards mid off.
Jayden Seales is in at number 10 for the West Indies.
OUT! TAKEN! RABADA GETS HIS FIRST! If one can read the facial expressions, one can see a sigh of relief on KG's face as he was desperately in search of a scalp. Beating the outside edges by around 20 times, and this time he gets the success. He delivers it full and around the middle and leg. Jomel Warrican flicks it flat and aerially but fails to get it in the gap as the bat twists in his hand. Keshav Maharaj stationed at mid on, runs to his right and grabs it well. Jomel departs for a duck and Kagiso Rabada gets his first wicket after 13 gruelling overs in this match. Wicket number 296 for Kagiso Rabada in his illustrious Test career. West Indies trail by 57 runs.
Full again around off. Warrican drives it ahead only to find the fielder at mid off.
Just short! On a length and outside off. Jomel Warrican gets his bat out but the ball nicks the outer edge and lands just short of the fielder in the slip cordons.