WI vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Jason Holder holds the key for West Indies when play resumes on Day 2 with the hosts reeling at 97/7 in the second Test against South Africa in Guyana. Holder was unbeaten on 33 at stumps on Day 1 after a brief stand with Gudakesh Motie (11), who fell on the final ball on the opening day. For South Africa, Wiaan Mulder starred with the excellent figures of four for 18. Mulder's spell came after Shamar Joseph's haul of five for 33 led the rout of the Proteas for 160 after they chose to bat first. (Live Scorecard)