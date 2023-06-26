Story ProgressBack to home
West Indies vs Netherlands Live Score Updates, ICC World Cup Qualifier
West Indies vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live: West Indies will be taking on Netherlands in their last Group A clash of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Monday
WI vs NED, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live: WI will take on NED© AFP
West Indies vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Updates:West Indies will be taking on Netherlands in their last Group A clash of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Monday at the Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. Both West Indies and Netherlands have qualified for the Super 6 stage of the tournament. The Shai Hope-led team will be coming to this match after facing a 35-run defeat against Zimbabwe. On the other hand, Netherlands registered a victory by 7 wickets against Nepal in their previous match. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates from the ICC World Cup Qualifier match between West Indies and Netherlands from Harare:
