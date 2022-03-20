Often sports personalities and professionals from a particular sport are spotted enjoying a completely different game. Recently, National Football League (NFL) legend Tom Brady was seen enjoying Manchester United's win over Tottenham Hotspur where Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sensational hat-trick. Cricketers too have been spotted at Wimbledon and even Formula 1 races. Continuing the tradition, Manchester United's current interim manager Ralf Rangnick was a surprise visitor in Barbados where he was clicked alongside cricket legend Sir Gordon Greenidge.

The official handle of the West Indies cricket board shared a picture on Twitter where they revealed the "special guests" during the ongoing second Test match between West Indies and England at the Kensington Oval.

The caption of the picture read: "Special guests at today's match. Ralf Rangnick, interim Manager of Manchester United and Sir Gordon Greenidge take a picture. #WIvENG."

Special guests at today's match.

Ralf Rangnick, interim Manager of Manchester United and Sir Gordon Greenidge take a . #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/PTiHgwSUBL — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 19, 2022

Rangnick's time as an interim manager at Old Trafford has been quite topsy and turvy.

Currently, Man United are fifth in the Premier League points table, 20 points behind leaders Manchester City. They are scheduled to play their next Premier League game against Leicester City on April 2 at home.

In the Champions League, United suffered a setback as well. They were ousted by an inspired Atletico Madrid side who defeated the English giants 2-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16.