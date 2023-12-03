After a dismal ODI World Cup 2023 campaign, England players regroup to begin a new phase in their cricketing journey. Jos Buttler was retained as England's skipper despite a poor show in India but he would be determined to make a big impression in the ODI series against West Indies. Buttler is also staring at a big landmark, he remains just 51 runs away from breaching the 5000-run mark in ODIs. As for West Indies, batting allrounder Sherfane Rutherford and bowling allrounder Matthew Forde are likely to get the nod. The stadium hasn't seen many over 300+ scores. Anything between 250 and 300 can be called a winnable score here.

When will the West Indies vs England, 1st ODI match be played?

The West Indies vs England, 1st ODI match will be played on Friday, December 1.

Where will the West Indies vs England, 1st ODI match be played?

The West Indies vs England, 1st ODI match will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

What time will the West Indies vs England, 1st ODI match start?

The West Indies vs England, 1st ODI match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channel will telecast West Indies vs England, 1st ODI match?

The West Indies vs England, 1st ODI match will not be aired on TV.

Where can I watch West Indies vs England, 1st ODI match for free?

The West Indies vs England, 1st ODI match will be streamed live on FanCode.

